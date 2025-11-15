How MS Dhoni helped Ravindra Jadeja navigate his CSK departure before IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja’s departure from Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction unfolded smoothly thanks to MS Dhoni’s calm guidance behind the scenes. Dhoni’s honest, reassuring conversation is said to have eased the transition, helping Jadeja move forward while CSK prepared for a new phase.

In the wake of one of the most significant player exchanges in IPL history, it has come to light that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja engaged in an open dialogue prior to the Chennai Super Kings executing the trade that transferred the star allrounder to the Rajasthan Royals. A report from Cricbuzz indicates that the two long-time teammates candidly discussed the future direction of CSK, ultimately agreeing that a departure from the team would be beneficial for all parties involved.

“The two have spoken before the trade process was initiated, and both apparently agreed that the move is in the best interest of everyone concerned,” the report added.

The conversation, characterized by those familiar with it as "direct and respectful," focused on team dynamics and Jadeja’s prospective role in the forthcoming season. With Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad joining the roster, CSK was considering scenarios where Jadeja—one of their most accomplished players—might not be included in the starting lineup. For a player of his caliber and impact, the idea of being benched was neither favorable nor in line with his aspirations.

Dhoni, who has shared some of CSK’s most memorable moments with Jadeja—including the unforgettable title-winning runs in 2018, 2021, and 2023—reportedly presented the situation with clarity. Jadeja, in response, shared his views on playing time, the team atmosphere, and the direction of his career. This dialogue paved the way for a smooth and amicable transition.

The trade itself was historic. CSK traded Jadeja, valued at Rs 14 crore (a decrease from his Rs 18 crore fee at CSK), along with Sam Curran, valued at Rs 2.4 crore, to the Rajasthan Royals. In exchange, Chennai finally acquired a player they had been targeting for three years: Sanju Samson, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter priced at Rs 18 crore (matching his fee at the Royals).

For Jadeja, this transfer signifies a return to the franchise he played for in 2008 and 2009, before a suspension in 2010 interrupted his early IPL career. Notably, he was part of the RR squad under Shane Warne, who led them to their first IPL championship. This time, he joins the Royals as a seasoned match-winner, a veteran expected to earn respect even if he is not guaranteed a starting position.

