IND vs WI: How Mohammed Siraj defended 15 runs in thrilling final over against Windies

Mohammed Siraj

Despite Shikhar Dhawan's well-crafted 97 with Shubmam Gill's classy 64 and Shreyas Iyer's half-century, the side only managed to win the clash only by three runs.

READ | IND vs WI: India pull off nail-biting 3-run win over West Indies in series opener

The West Indies needed 15 off the final over for a record chase at Queens Park Oval, however, pacer Mohammed Siraj was able to stop a rampaging Romario Shepherd (38 not out off 25).

So let's have a look at how Siraj managed to defend those 15 runs in the nail-biting final over.

49.1: Siraj bowled to Akeal Hosein a widish yorker, outside off. Hosein failed to get a bat on it.

49.2: Siraj's second ball to Akeal Hosein was a leg bye. This was a full and way outside off and Hosein tried to paddle it away but played all over it. The ball hit the pads and rolled towards the short third man as the batters sneak in a single.

49.3: Siraj's third ball was to Romario Shepherd who was in top form and that saw him hit a FOUR. The Men in Blue needed 10 runs now.

49.4: The fourth ball of Siraj saw Romario Shepherd take two runs. It was a full again around leg and Shepherd again swung his bat. He mistimed his heave and it rolled to a short fine leg.

49.5: Siraj's next ball was wide to Romario Shepherd. The Indian pacer spilt it down the leg side and Shepherd missed his flick. The keeper, however, does a really well job to get a hand on it.

49.5: The extra ball of Siraj saw Romario Shepherd take two runs. This saw the Windies needing just 5 runs. Shepherd pushed the ball too long off and again ran for his life to complete two runs.

It was also a time all believed the match could go to a super over.

49.6: The ball of the innings saw Siraj bowl a Bye to Romario Shepherd. Siraj held his nerves and bowled a full and around the leg. Shepherd did try to heave across but missed it. A boundary was needed for the hosts to win, but Shepherd failed to connect.

Shepherd was seen getting disappointed as he was on his knees with his head down. India won the first game of the three-match series by 3 runs.