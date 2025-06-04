Gujarat Titans star player Sai Sudharsan was announced the winner of the Orange Cap along with other awards during the last presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans' star batter, had a wonderful night during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025's final presentation. Despite his team was not a part of the final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, he was one of those players who clinched the most tournament awards during the ceremony. Not only his awards, but he also collected a couple of awards on behalf of his team members and friends from other teams. The scenes at the post-match presentation were like every other awards were being collected by Sai Sudharsan, leaving fans wondering the number of times the player came on the podium in real.

How many times Sai Sudharsan came on stage to collect awards?

Sai Sudharsan came to the stage six times to collect his awards as well as the awards of his teammates.

List of awards won by SaiSudharsan in IPL 2025:

Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan

Fantasy King of the Season: Sai Sudharsan

On-The-Go Fours of the Season: Sai Sudharsan

Orange Cap winner: Sai Sudharsan (759 runs)

List of awards collected by Sai on behalf of his teammates:

Most Dot Balls of the Season: Mohammed Siraj

Purple Cap winner: Prasidh Krishna (25 wickets)