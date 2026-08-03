How many series has Jasprit Bumrah missed? A look at India's biggest bowling concern

Jasprit Bumrah's absence keeps getting longer as the star pacer misses another international assignment. Take a look at major series Bumrah missed in the last few months.

Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's star pacer, is set to miss yet another series due to his workload management. He was initially named in the squad, but his inclusion in the team was subject to fitness. In the latest development, Bumrah has been replaced by Auqib Nabi, who played a vital role for the Jammu and Kashmir team in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, wherein he took 60 wickets.

Notably, this is not the first series that Bumrah is set to miss a series, as India's star bowler has not bowled since the Cardiff ODI against England earlier this year, where he sustained an injury to his left knee while fielding. He has not been included and rested in several series across formats since 2025.

Since Bumrah's fitness is a major concern for India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has handled its most important resource with utmost caution in recent years. As part of this management, Bumrah has missed several series across formats in the last few months as the BCCI is looking to preserve and save Bumrah from any major injury scare to take his valuable services in big tournaments like the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

List of series Bumrah missed since 2025

England T20I series - 2025

England ODI series - 2025

Champions Trophy - 2025

New Zealand ODI series - 2026

Afghanistan one-off Test - 2026

Afghanistan ODI series - 2026

Ireland T20I series - 2026

Zimbabwe T20I series - 2026

Sri Lanka Test series - 2026 (upcoming)

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has received his maiden call-up to the squad after being named as Bumrah's replacement for the upcoming 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old pacer has had an impressive domestic season as he scalped 104 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons.

Team India squad for 2-match Test series vs Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sai Sudharsan

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Manav Suthar

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Gurnoor Brar

Devdutt Padikkal

Saransh Jain

Auqib Nabi