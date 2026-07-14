How many runs does Virat Kohli need to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's historic ODI record?

Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to the 50-over format with the England series as the Men in Blue face the Three Lions in the first game at Edgbaston.

Team India's 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli is all set to play the first ODI match on Tuesday, July 14, in the 3-match series against England. He was earlier scheduled to feature in the Afghanistan series but missed it due to a hamstring injury which he sustained during the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For those unversed, Kohli has already retired from T20 and red-ball cricket and only plays One Day Internationals for India. He has also been in great form in the format, scoring six 50+ scores in the last seven innings.

Notably, Kohli is also among the few contenders who can break the long-standing records of Sachin Tendulkar in the 50-over format. He already broke Sachin's record of most ODI hundreds but is still much behind in terms of total runs.

How many runs does Kohli require to break Sachin's record?

Virat Kohli's current ODI run tally stands at 14,797 runs, which he scored in 311 games, including 51 centuries and 72 fifties. He is also quite close to breaching the 15,000-run mark and needs just 203 runs to achieve the milestone.

Meanwhile, Kohli is still 3,629 runs away from breaking Sachin's ODI run tally of 18,426 runs, which he scored in 463 matches, including 49 centuries and 96 fifties.

Since the run difference between Sachin and Kohli is 3,630 runs and India is scheduled to play 22 to 33 matches before the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027, Kohli would need to score well over 110 runs per match to even touch the tally.

India's upcoming ODI series

Meanwhile, after the 3-match ODI series, India will next play the 50-over format in September-October against the West Indies. Later, the Men in Blue will tour New Zealand for a 5-match ODI series in November.