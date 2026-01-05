How many runs does Joe Root require to break Sachin Tendulkar's world record in Test cricket?

Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...
CRICKET
Joe Root is inching closer towards breaking Sachin Tendulkar's world record of most runs in the longest format of the game. Check out how many more runs he needs to achieve the milestone?
England's star batter Joe Root played a superb knock against Australia in the ongoing fifth and final Ashes 2025-26 Test in Sydney. On Day 2 at Tea, England were bowled out for 384 runs, with a major contribution coming from Root's century. With this knock, Root has moved more closer to Sachin Tendulkar's world record of most Test runs. With a 160-run knock in the first innings of the Sydney Test, Root is now just 2,144 runs away from breaking Tendulkar's record. Root is already the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, only behind Tendulkar.
Before the commencement of the Sydney Test, Root stood at 13,777 runs, whereas Tendulkar retired with 15,921 runs in Test cricket. As he managed to score 145 more runs in the first innings of the ongoing game, the margin between Root and Tendulkar came down below 2,000 runs.
Apart from this, he is also on the verge of breaking another major Test record, which is of scoring the most 150+ runs in the format. Let us take a look at the current record.
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 20
Brian Lara (West Indies) - 19
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 19
Don Bradman (Australia) - 18
Joe Root (England) - 17
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15,921 runs
Joe Root (England) - 13,937 runs
Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13,378 runs
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13,289 runs
Rahul Dravid (India) - 13,288 runs