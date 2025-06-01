Rohit Sharma scored a blistering half-century in the Eliminator game against Gujarat Titans, which helped Mumbai Indians in posting a mountain-like target in the do-or-die match.

Rohit Sharma's priceless experience came into place in the last Mumbai Indians (MI) game, which was of utmost importance. His 81 off 50 balls helped MI score a mountain-like total against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the end, this mammoth total helped MI clinch the game and secure their spot for the Qualifier 2 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). If you are also a Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma's fan, then you must also be furious to know whether the former MI skipper be showcasing this stellar performance again in the next Playoff game or not. Let's find out.

Rohit Sharma in previous Qualifier 2 match

The last time Mumbai Indians played a Qualifier 2 game in the IPL was in 2024 when MI locked horns against Gujarat Titans under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. In the game, GT posted 233/3 in 20 overs batting first, which included Shubman Gill's 129 off 60 balls. In reply, Rohit came out to open for MI and scored just 8 runs off 7 balls and was dismissed by Mohammad Shami. In the end, GT won the game by 62 runs and was qualified to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finals.

For the unversed, MI is set to face Punjab Kings on June 1 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in the Qualifier 2 match. If MI manages to win the game again, then they will be qualified to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the finals at the same venue two days later.

In the last match between PBKS vs MI, the Shreyas Iyer-led side clinched the game by 7 wickets at a neutral venue of Jaipur.