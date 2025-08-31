'How many more days?': Rishabh Pant shares fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Pant will miss the Asia Cup 2025 starting September 9 in the UAE due to this injury. Despite the setback, he remains positive and has been sharing lighthearted posts, including baking pizzas at home during his recovery.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has provided a candid glimpse into his recovery journey, sharing a social media post that reflects his growing frustration with the injury that has sidelined him from the sport. The 27-year-old, who sustained a toe fracture during the Test series against England, posted a photo of his bandaged foot on Instagram with the caption, "How many more days in this?", accompanied by a few sad emojis.

Instagram story of Rishabh Pant - Get well soon Spidey pic.twitter.com/SIcdbtOdYB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2025

The post highlights the impatience and mental struggle of a professional athlete dealing with a prolonged injury layoff. Pant, a key player across all formats for India, suffered the fracture on the first day of the fourth Test in Manchester while attempting a reverse sweep, which resulted in the ball striking his foot. Scans confirmed a fracture on the metatarsal bone, a significant blow that has put him on a six-week recovery plan.

The injury has officially ruled him out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is set to begin on September 9th in the UAE. His absence is a significant setback for the Indian team, which will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and features Shubman Gill as the vice-captain. The team will now rely on the likes of Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma to take on the wicketkeeping duties.

While Pant has been seen in light training sessions and even shared a video of himself making a pizza—a testament to his indomitable spirit and sense of humor—his recent post indicates a mounting desire to return to the field. Fans and teammates alike have shown an outpouring of support, recognizing his determination and resilience, particularly after his remarkable recovery from a life-threatening car accident.

Pant will be aiming to regain full fitness in time for India's home Test series against the West Indies, which is scheduled to start in October. His latest update, while tinged with impatience, is a powerful reminder of the relentless drive that defines top athletes as they battle against the physical and psychological challenges of injury.

