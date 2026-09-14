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How long will Mohsin Naqvi remain ACC chief? Know when his tenure ends

With Mohsin Naqvi facing another Asia Cup controversy, attention has turned to his tenure as Asian Cricket Council president and the bigger question of when his term will end. Read below to know.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

How long will Mohsin Naqvi remain ACC chief? Know when his tenure ends
The Indian women's cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi
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After the conclusion of yet another edition of the Asia Cup, Mohsin Naqvi is back in the spotlight over a fresh controversy. The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from him after clinching the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, just like the men's side did a year ago. India and Pakistan have been going through a rough patch ever since the Pahalgam Terror Attack last year, following which the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Last year, India and Pakistan faced each other in the Asia Cup Final in Dubai, which the Men in Blue won but the management and players refused to accept the trophy, winning medal and prize money from Naqvi, erupting major controversy in the cricketing world. Since last year, Indian cricketers have also not been shaking hands with Pakistani players during their matches in ICC or ACC tournaments.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi and why is he in the news?

Mohsin Naqvi is the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who also happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and interior minister of Pakistan. He is considered close to Pakistan Army's chief Asim Munir, who in actual considered No 1 in Pakistan and have authority over and above the President and Prime Minister.

He first made headlines when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, and Naqvi had to bow down to BCCI's decision. All of India's match including the ones against Pakistan were played in Dubai, UAE. Later, in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup, India refused to shake hands with Pakistani players and support staff and even refused to take the winning-trophy from Naqvi.

A similar controversy took place on Sunday as well when the Indian women's team denied trophy from him, and the presentation ceremony ended just after Sri Lankan side took their runners-up medals and prize money.

When will Mohsin Naqvi's ACC tenure end?

Naqvi took office as ACC president in April 2025 for a two-year term. His tenure is expected to conclude in April next year. Since ACC follows a rotational system for its presidency, with the position moving among its member boards.

It is still not clear who will succeed Naqvi after the end of his term as ACC chief. Meanwhile, the next edition of the Men's Asia Cup is expected to start in June, 2027.

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