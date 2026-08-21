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How long can Ravindra Jadeja continue in Tests as India enters a new era?

Ravindra Jadeja remains the last survivor of India’s old Test guard as the team enters a new era. With several established names already gone, questions are growing over how long the veteran all-rounder can continue at the highest level and remain a key part of India’s Test plans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

How long can Ravindra Jadeja continue in Tests as India enters a new era?
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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Indian cricket has seen an entire generation pass the torch. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara have all stepped away from the Test spotlight. Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami still put in the miles in domestic matches, but Test cricket hasn’t called their name in quite a while. Only one familiar face from the old guard keeps the flame alive: Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja’s Final Test in Sri Lanka?

When India faces Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 23 for the second Test, there’s a good chance it’ll be Jadeja’s last dance on Sri Lankan soil in the longest format. Sri Lanka and India don’t have another Test series scheduled soon, and Jadeja's career is winding down. He turns 38 this year. Since 2012, he’s been a constant in India’s Test squad and, honestly, it feels strange even imagining the team sheet without his name on it.

The Definition of an All-Rounder

Every team searches for that perfect Test all-rounder. For years, Jadeja’s been that guy for India, often without enough credit. He can bowl long spells, score vital runs, and he’s everywhere in the field—saving boundaries, taking sharp catches, keeping pressure on. His cricketing instincts are top-notch, and any captain would be lucky to have someone like him, especially with the pressure on. Under Kohli, Jadeja became even more dangerous, a true weapon at the team’s disposal.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Jadeja’s stats don’t need much dressing up. In 90 Tests, he’s batted 135 times, staying not out 26 times. He averages 37.77 with the bat, piling up 4117 runs that include six centuries and 28 half-centuries, with a top score of 175 not out. Those are numbers any specialist batter would envy. With the ball, he’s taken 352 wickets in 169 innings, at an average of 25.19, with a best of 7 for 42. Add in 49 catches and you realize just how much ground he covers in the field.

An Irreplaceable Gap

Jadeja leaves big boots to fill, and the reality is sinking in now that his retirement could come soon. India still doesn’t have a sure-shot successor. Manav Suthar looks promising, Washington Sundar seems like a sensible pick, but no one is locked in. When Jadeja does say goodbye, that’s when the real test for Indian cricket starts.

Closing a Chapter

Jadeja’s eventual retirement isn’t just about stats or skills. For Indian Test cricket, it marks the close of a remarkable era. Once he steps down, Shubman Gill’s generation takes charge. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul will step up as senior figures, and the transition will be complete.

When Will Jadeja Hang Up His Boots?

So, when is he calling time? Odds are we’ll still see him through the next big home series against Australia. If India make it to the World Test Championship Final, you’d expect Jadeja to be there. Maybe he’ll call it quits in a year, maybe the selectors will nudge him, but you just hope the decision is his.

For now, though, Jadeja is still around—still scoring runs, taking wickets, and leaving his mark all over the field. The best thing fans can do? Appreciate every moment. When he finally calls it a day, Indian Test cricket will feel his absence, and the game itself will lose something special. While he’s here, just soak it in.

Also read| Sri Lanka name 14-member squad for 2nd Test vs India; Dinesh Chandimal ruled out

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