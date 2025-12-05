FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

How Joe Root's Gabba century saved Grace Hayden's father from walking naked at MCG – Full story inside

Joe Root’s brilliant Gabba century didn’t just light up the Ashes—it unexpectedly saved Grace Hayden’s father from a hilarious forfeit. A bet tied to Root’s performance had Matthew Hayden facing a ‘naked walk’ at the MCG, but the England star’s ton flipped the script.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Joe Root's first Test century on Australian soil not only steadied England on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test, but it also spared Matthew Hayden from one of the most peculiar public dares ever tossed around in cricket banter. Earlier this summer, the Australian icon had boldly asserted that he would 'run nude around the MCG' if Root failed to score a hundred in Australia. What began as light-hearted pre-series jest quickly transformed into a global topic of discussion, largely thanks to Hayden's daughter, Grace Hayden.

As he entered the pink-ball Test at The Gabba, Root carried an unexpected statistic with him. Despite his remarkable achievements, including nearly 12,000 Test runs and numerous centuries, he had never managed to score a Test hundred in Australia. This was a curious void in an otherwise stellar career.

Stepping onto a challenging pitch with England in a precarious position early on, Root found his classic rhythm. He absorbed the initial pressure, formed a crucial partnership with Zak Crawley, and gradually began to take control of the game. His innings showcased a blend of signature late cuts, elegant drives, and a calm demeanor—everything you anticipate from Root when he’s in the zone.

After 181 balls, the moment finally came. Root lifted his bat for his first-ever century in Australia, his 40th in Tests, and undoubtedly one of his most significant.

The cheers came not only from the England dressing room. There was a wave of relief echoing from the other side of the globe as well.

Grace Hayden Takes Center Stage in the Subplot

Before the Test, Grace Hayden, a sports presenter, commentator, and Matthew Hayden’s daughter, had made a heartfelt request to Root on social media: 'Please @root66 make a hundred.'

The internet needed no prompting. Memes flooded social media feeds. The notion of Hayden running naked around the MCG turned into an unexpected subplot of the Ashes.

So when Root finally reached his hundred, Grace celebrated as if England had just secured the Ashes. Her amusing Instagram story, 'Root, thank you – you’ve saved all our eyes,' went viral almost instantly.

Once Root managed to shake off the monkey on his back, even Matthew Hayden joined in on the celebration. In a video posted by England Cricket, he playfully dismissed his earlier pre-series statement with his trademark charm.

"Congratulations mate… No one had more at stake than I did, literally," Hayden quipped, tipping his hat to Root’s determination after ten previous fifties in Australia that never turned into centuries.

Beneath the laughter was a deep respect. Hayden understands just how challenging it is to rack up significant runs in Australia, and he openly expressed his admiration for Root’s achievement.

