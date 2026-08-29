'How is it possible?': Suryakumar Yadav reacts to T20I snub, reveals comeback plans

Suryakumar Yadav has reacted to his T20I snub, admitting disappointment after being left out despite leading India to T20 World Cup glory. The batter has also outlined his comeback plans, making it clear he remains determined to return to India’s T20 setup and fight for his place right now.

Suryakumar Yadav finally opened up after being dropped from India’s T20I squad, right after leading them to a World Cup win. So here’s a guy who just captained India to their third T20 World Cup in 2026 and then—boom—he’s out of the team for the very next series.

Suryakumar talked with Aakash Chopra on YouTube, sharing how shocked and disappointed he felt about being dropped. The whole thing is pretty strange. It’s rare to see a captain win the World Cup, then get left out immediately after. That’s what happened to Suryakumar—his name wasn’t on the squad list for the Ireland series.

The selectors handed the captaincy over to Shreyas Iyer instead. Suryakumar, or "SKY" as everyone calls him, didn’t hide his surprise. He admitted the decision stung, but he also respected Shreyas as a player and a leader. Under Suryakumar, India didn’t lose a single bilateral T20I series. His win percentage as captain is among the best for India.

He put it like this: “I saw the team they picked. I’ve played with Shreyas a lot. He’s a good player, good person, and a solid captain. So I wasn’t sitting there thinking, ‘Why did they pick him?’ But, yeah, I was disappointed. When you haven’t lost a series in two years, when you’ve just won the World Cup and the Asia Cup, you expect things to keep going. So I kept wondering—when everything’s working, why make a change? I sat at home for over a month, thinking about it.”

The snub wasn’t an absolute shock, though. Sure, Suryakumar succeeded as captain, but his batting numbers dipped lately. In 2025, he didn’t score a single fifty all year, and managed just one during the World Cup.

Even so, once the selectors made their call, Suryakumar reached out to congratulate Shreyas on his new role, and wished the team well.

He said, “I kept thinking, how could this happen? We just won the World Cup. My IPL wasn’t great, but still. Friends and family came by and told me it’s just a part of life. But after they all left, the house felt pretty lonely.”

Shreyas Iyer’s start as captain wasn’t exactly a dream. India got swept 0-2 by Ireland in his first series, and then lost 0-4 to England. Later, they bounced back and whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0—Shreyas’ first series win as skipper.

Suryakumar also revealed the selectors gave him a heads up before the squad was announced for Ireland and the Asian Games. “They called me two or three days before. They said, ‘It’s time to move on.’ I didn’t react. That’s just not me. Whoever made the decision must’ve thought it was best for the team. It’s their call; they told me, so be it.”

He made it clear he’s not going anywhere, though. “I’m ready. Call me whenever you need me. I’ll keep playing. Whenever the right time comes, I’m here,” he said.

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