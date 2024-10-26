Following New Zealand's triumph in the second Test, India's WTC points percentage dropped from 74 percent to 62.82 percent in just eight days.

India's hopes of qualifying for their third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final suffered a major setback after Rohit Sharma and his team experienced a surprising series loss against New Zealand on Saturday. The Indian team lost the second Test against the Kiwis by 113 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, relinquishing a 0-2 lead in the three-match series. Despite chasing 359 to level the series, India's batting lineup crumbled on a turning track on Day 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77-run innings provided a glimmer of hope for the hosts, but once Mitchell Santner dismissed him, India's chances of chasing the total disintegrated.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja attempted to resist in the final session, but Ashwin's dismissal by Santner for 18 shattered any hopes of a remarkable comeback victory. With this win, New Zealand secured an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series. This victory marked New Zealand's first Test series win in India and their first overseas series win since the inception of the World Test Championship.

Following New Zealand's triumph in the second Test, India's WTC points percentage dropped from 74 percent to 62.82 percent in just eight days. Currently, India has accumulated 98 points from 13 matches.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma and his team still maintain a narrow lead in the WTC standings with a percentage of 62.82 edging out second-placed Australia.

How India can qualify for WTC final?

Despite experiencing their first home Test series loss since 2012, India's chances of reaching the WTC final at Lord's are still within reach. However, favorable results are needed to boost India's bid for the final, as long as Rohit's team avoids any further setbacks.

India's upcoming challenge will be against New Zealand in the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will mark India's final home Test in the current WTC cycle before they head to Australia for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In order to secure a spot in the final without relying on other teams, India cannot afford to lose any more matches out of their remaining six. Following their defeat in the second Test against New Zealand, India can only afford one draw and five wins to achieve a PCT of 71.05.

If India manages to win all six remaining Tests, they will earn 170 points with an impressive PCT of 74.56. However, to reach this percentage, India must win the final Test against New Zealand and defeat Australia 5-0 on their home turf.

At least two wins are necessary for India to stay in the running, but additional results must also go in their favor. To maintain a PCT above 60, Rohit Sharma's team must win a minimum of two Tests and draw four matches.

