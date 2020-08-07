How Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic thanked doctors who helped deliver their first child
New parents Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic celebrate the arrival of their baby boy, who was born on July 30.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Newly turned mom and dad - Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic - have treated fans with some adorable pictures as the duo celebrate the arrival of their baby boy, who was born on July 30.
A series of photos on the star couple's Instagram timelines previously showed how Hardik is pampering his ladylove and has already begun his daddy duties.
In a recent post, Hardik and Natasa can be seen celebrating their son's birth with all the hospital staff members of the "Akanksha Hospital & Research Institute".
"Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems. Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever," Pandya captioned his post on Instagram.
HERE IS THE POST:
As far as cricket is concerned, the all-rounder will be seen back on the field representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.
