How Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic thanked doctors who helped deliver their first child

Newly turned mom and dad - Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic - have treated fans with some adorable pictures as the duo celebrate the arrival of their baby boy, who was born on July 30.

A series of photos on the star couple's Instagram timelines previously showed how Hardik is pampering his ladylove and has already begun his daddy duties.

In a recent post, Hardik and Natasa can be seen celebrating their son's birth with all the hospital staff members of the "Akanksha Hospital & Research Institute".

"Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems. Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever," Pandya captioned his post on Instagram.

As far as cricket is concerned, the all-rounder will be seen back on the field representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.