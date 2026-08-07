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How every result in Sri Lanka Test series could affect India's WTC final qualification

India's World Test Championship final hopes could take a significant turn in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Here's a breakdown of what every possible result—from a 2-0 sweep to a drawn or lost series—means for India's qualification chances and WTC points table.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

How every result in Sri Lanka Test series could affect India's WTC final qualification
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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India are fighting to stay in the race for the World Test Championship Final as they head to Galle for a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. Right now, they're sitting in fifth place on the WTC table—four wins, four losses in nine matches, with a PCT of 48.15. These two Tests are critical for Shubman Gill and his squad if they want to keep their campaign on track. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are just behind, in sixth, with a PCT of 41.67. India have already lost two WTC Finals—first to New Zealand, then to Australia—and this time, the road doesn't look any smoother.

So how much does this series matter? Let’s break it down.

If India clean-sweep Sri Lanka 2-0, their PCT jumps to 57.58. Still, that won’t move them up the table—Bangladesh, currently fourth, will stay ahead with a PCT of 58.33. If the series ends 1-1, India’s PCT stays nearly the same at 48.48, and they’ll hold on to fifth since Sri Lanka’s PCT would only be 44.44.

But if India lose both matches, things get ugly. Their PCT would drop to 39.39, while Sri Lanka leapfrogs to fourth place with a 61.11 PCT. India’s WTC hopes wouldn’t be dead, but facing New Zealand and Australia next would make their comeback a steep climb.

Losing 1-0 would see Sri Lanka climb to fifth with a PCT of 50.00, pushing India down. On the flip side, a 1-0 win for India would push their PCT up to 51.52, but they’d still be stuck in fifth.

In short, there’s no room for error if India want to stay in the hunt.

Also read| Ajinkya Rahane opens up on two-year wait for India Test debut: 'I was 12th man for 20 games'

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