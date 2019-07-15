How England won the World Cup 2019 after Super Over ended in a tie

The Cricket World Cup 2019 final was be decided by a Super Over but it also ended in a tie.

England won their first ICC Cricket World Cup title after winning the most-closely contested final in the history of the tournament.

The Cricket World Cup final was be decided by a Super Over after England were all out for 241 on the last ball of their innings, chasing New Zealand's 241-8 at Lord's on Sunday. England scored 14 off the last over but Mark Wood was run out seeking the second run that would have won it for the hosts.

The Super Over too ended in a tie. England batting first scored 15 runs in the over bowled by Trent Boult. New Zealand had scored 14 runs in first five balls. They needed 2 runs off the final ball to win the World Cup but Martin Guptill was run out coming back for the second.

This meant that the match was decided on the number of boundaries hit during the match. England won the match and the title based on having more boundaries hit in the game than New Zealand.

England had scored 22 fours and two sixes to New Zealand's 16 during the match and in the end that is what made all the difference.