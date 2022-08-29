How does India's head-to-head record against Pakistan look like after Asia Cup 2022 win?

Hardik Pandya guided India to memorable win over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Team India and Pakistan played out a nail-biting contest on Sunday as Hardik Pandya's all-round show guided the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win. While Rohit Sharma's side did avenge their last year's loss at the T20I World Cup, do you know what is India and Pakistan's head-to-head record across formats?

The Men in Blue have been utterly dominant against their historic rivals, particularly in the shortest format. While India have to make up some ground when it comes to the ODIs, we all know that Pakistan's win over India in the T20I World Cup was their first victory in ICC tournaments.

That establishes just how immaculate India have been when it comes to the big stage. As far as the overall head-to-head record between India and Pakistan is concerned, the Men in Green have a slight edge. While the two nations have crossed swords 201 times, India have been on the winning side 72 times, while Pakistan have won 87 games, and 43 matches have been either drawn or ended without a result.

Breaking down the stats further, talking about the purest format of the Gentleman's game, India have played 59 Tests against their arch-rivals in, recording 9 win, while Pakistan have a slight upper hand with 12 victories. The remaining 38 games ended without a result or finished as a draw.

When it comes to ODI cricket, the Men in Blue have a lot of catching up to do. Of the 132 total games, India have won 55 times, while Pakistan have enjoyed 73 wins, with the remaining 4 matches producing no result.

Talking about T20I cricket, India's dominance is very clear, these two sides have met 11 times in total, with the Men in Blue claiming their 8th win on Sunday in the Asia Cup, while Pakistan have won only twice.

Coming to the World Cups, while the Men in Green have never been able to get one over India in the 50-over format, they enjoyed their first-ever win in the T20I World Cup last year, while India have claimed 4 victories in the past.

Interestingly, there could be two more India-Pakistan matches in the span of the upcoming fortnight, so there could be a good chance for Pakistan to get their record straight, while India will seek to further extend their dominance.