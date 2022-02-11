How does ICC ODI Super League table looks like after India's 3-0 ODI series win?

Team India's middle-order came alive in the third ODI versus West Indies to help the hosts register a 96-run win and inflict a clean sweep on the visiting side.

Despite going down to 42/3 earlier on in their innings, the hosts recovered well thanks to stunning half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. They finished with a total of 265, and in reply, the West Indies could only muster up 169 runs.

With the latest win on Friday, India further strengthened their grip on third place in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The Super League will determine which 7 teams will join India, the hosts, at the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue have played 12 matches in the Super League so far, of which they have won eight games, while they've also suffered four losses in the remaining matches.

They win the third match in Ahmedabad by 96 runs to complete a whitewash in the ODI series against West Indies #INDvWI | https://t.co/Nj6NpGWSFV pic.twitter.com/S7a41drNAL — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2022

Rohit Sharma's side have 79 points to show for their efforts. Meanwhile, West Indies remain in eighth place with 50 points, having played 15 matches, out of which they have won only 5 and have lost the remaining games.

Reigning ODI World Cup champions England continue to sit pretty atop the Super League table, with 9 wins out of 15 games, having 95 points to the good.

Bangladesh meanwhile are in second place with 12 games played, and eight wins to their credit. The Bangla Tigers have 80 points. Ireland are in fourth place with 68 points, while they're followed by Sri Lanka who have racked up 62 points.

Afghanistan are in sixth place, level on points with Australia on 60 points each. Pakistan meanwhile, are in ninth place with 40 points, while South Africa wrap up the top 10 with 39 points.

Following them are Zimbabwe and New Zealand, who have 35 and 30 points each, while Netherlands complete the standings with 25 points.