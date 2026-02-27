Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai
How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dressing room secret
Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing traditional 'Kankanam' at airport; what is it?
Court slams CBI, calls Arvind Kejriwal's excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,' and 'speculative'; details here
Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband Vijay Deverakonda? Know significance behind this sacred ritual
Will Sanju Samson continue to open with Abhishek Sharma in do-or-die Super 8 clash against West Indies?
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far
Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired
'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...
Chef Eliminated 30% Kitchen Waste and Proved Growth Doesn’t Require More Chefs
CRICKET
India staged a strong comeback after their defeat to South Africa, and pacer Arshdeep Singh has now revealed what really happened inside the dressing room. From tactical tweaks to renewed mindset, here’s how the team regrouped and bounced back in style.
On a night when India required composure and resilience, Arshdeep Singh delivered both with distinction. Coming off a challenging defeat against South Africa—a result that sparked familiar critiques—India responded in characteristic fashion, relying on their established strengths. The batting unit regained its fluency, the bowlers maintained relentless pressure, and the outcome rarely appeared uncertain. Throughout, Arshdeep’s remarks reflected a squad unwavering in its focus.
"The belief is always there and the process has been there as well," he said. "We have been doing well for the past couple of years. So even after a blip or a defeat the belief of the group was there. And we knew we just have to come and follow our processes and the result will come our way."
Currently in exceptional form, Arshdeep looked comfortable on the big stage. His haul of 3 wickets for 24 runs at Chepauk turned a potentially difficult assignment into a commanding performance. "I'm enjoying my rhythm right now and just trying to keep things simple and enjoy as well," he said.
For a fast bowler routinely entrusted with the new ball, tasked with closing out innings under pressure, and often bowling in high-stakes situations, such assurance is invaluable. Eschewing unnecessary complication, Arshdeep approaches his role with clarity and effectiveness.
With the Chennai surface providing added opportunities for the batters, India capitalized. As for Arshdeep, he had no reason for complaint.
"As long as our batsmen are enjoying batting in that wicket, we are more than happy. Even if we get a run, there is no problem," he said. "As long as they get that freedom from the wickets and they can make runs freely, we are more than happy to do the dirty job. And that's it. Enjoy the batting of the batters and defend in the last."
Also read| IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs to stay alive in semifinal race