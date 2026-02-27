How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dressing room secret

India staged a strong comeback after their defeat to South Africa, and pacer Arshdeep Singh has now revealed what really happened inside the dressing room. From tactical tweaks to renewed mindset, here’s how the team regrouped and bounced back in style.

On a night when India required composure and resilience, Arshdeep Singh delivered both with distinction. Coming off a challenging defeat against South Africa—a result that sparked familiar critiques—India responded in characteristic fashion, relying on their established strengths. The batting unit regained its fluency, the bowlers maintained relentless pressure, and the outcome rarely appeared uncertain. Throughout, Arshdeep’s remarks reflected a squad unwavering in its focus.

"The belief is always there and the process has been there as well," he said. "We have been doing well for the past couple of years. So even after a blip or a defeat the belief of the group was there. And we knew we just have to come and follow our processes and the result will come our way."

Currently in exceptional form, Arshdeep looked comfortable on the big stage. His haul of 3 wickets for 24 runs at Chepauk turned a potentially difficult assignment into a commanding performance. "I'm enjoying my rhythm right now and just trying to keep things simple and enjoy as well," he said.

For a fast bowler routinely entrusted with the new ball, tasked with closing out innings under pressure, and often bowling in high-stakes situations, such assurance is invaluable. Eschewing unnecessary complication, Arshdeep approaches his role with clarity and effectiveness.

With the Chennai surface providing added opportunities for the batters, India capitalized. As for Arshdeep, he had no reason for complaint.

"As long as our batsmen are enjoying batting in that wicket, we are more than happy. Even if we get a run, there is no problem," he said. "As long as they get that freedom from the wickets and they can make runs freely, we are more than happy to do the dirty job. And that's it. Enjoy the batting of the batters and defend in the last."

Also read| IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs to stay alive in semifinal race