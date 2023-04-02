‘How can you keep him out?’: Fans react as Sanju Samson smashes fifty in just 28 balls against SRH in IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, the IPL 2023 kicked off with a thrilling match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts won the toss and chose to bowl first, a decision that Rajasthan was quite content with. The opening batsmen for Rajasthan got off to a fantastic start, both scoring half-centuries and setting a solid foundation for the rest of the team.

Rajasthan's captain, Sanju Samson, took full advantage of his license to hit and played an outstanding innings. He scored a quickfire fifty off just 28 balls, keeping the scoreboard ticking at an impressive rate. Samson's innings was cut short by T Natarajan's pace, but not before he had scored 55 runs off 32 balls, including four sixes and three boundaries.

Here’s how fans reacted to Samson’s innings:

50 in IPL Since 2021

Sanju : 04

Roshit : 01



Guess who is in Playing XI of India in t20i — (@Pant_life) April 2, 2023

BCCI got another reason not to select Sanju in Indian Team. — DigitalSanghi (@digitalsanghii) April 2, 2023

THIS IS A SLAP TO BCCI'S FACE

TALENTS LIKE RUTU AND SANJU DESERVES CHANCES LIKE KLOL — (@cricloverPrayas) April 2, 2023

It's almost incredible how Sanju Samson begins every season with a strong performance. Looks so much more comfortable against spin and pace. Unfortunately, he isn't getting as many chances as he deserves in both T20Is and ODIs. It's high time. — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) April 2, 2023

Earlier, Anil Kumble, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, expressed his desire for Sanju Samson to represent the country. Despite being one of the most successful players in the lucrative league, Samson has struggled to maintain consistency while playing for the national team, and he has never been given a permanent spot in the lineup. Nevertheless, many cricket fans and ex-players still believe that he should be a part of Team India due to his exceptional talent and skills.

Rajasthan closed their innings at 203/5 in their twenty overs, but they could have scored even higher, making the target even more challenging for the home team. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with T Natarajan being the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, claiming two wickets for 23 runs in three overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi also took two wickets but went for a hefty 41 runs in his four overs. Umran Malik bowled a collector's item to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal, which remained the only scalp for the speedster.

READ| IPL viral video of the day: Flying stumps, stunned Devdutt Padikkal; watch Umran Malik's fiery 149 kph delivery