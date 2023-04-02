Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

‘How can you keep him out?’: Fans react as Sanju Samson smashes fifty in just 28 balls against SRH in IPL 2023

Samson's innings was cut short by T Natarajan's pace, but not before he had scored 55 runs off 32 balls, including four sixes and three boundaries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

‘How can you keep him out?’: Fans react as Sanju Samson smashes fifty in just 28 balls against SRH in IPL 2023
Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, the IPL 2023 kicked off with a thrilling match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts won the toss and chose to bowl first, a decision that Rajasthan was quite content with. The opening batsmen for Rajasthan got off to a fantastic start, both scoring half-centuries and setting a solid foundation for the rest of the team.

Rajasthan's captain, Sanju Samson, took full advantage of his license to hit and played an outstanding innings. He scored a quickfire fifty off just 28 balls, keeping the scoreboard ticking at an impressive rate. Samson's innings was cut short by T Natarajan's pace, but not before he had scored 55 runs off 32 balls, including four sixes and three boundaries.

Here’s how fans reacted to Samson’s innings:

Earlier, Anil Kumble, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, expressed his desire for Sanju Samson to represent the country. Despite being one of the most successful players in the lucrative league, Samson has struggled to maintain consistency while playing for the national team, and he has never been given a permanent spot in the lineup. Nevertheless, many cricket fans and ex-players still believe that he should be a part of Team India due to his exceptional talent and skills.

Rajasthan closed their innings at 203/5 in their twenty overs, but they could have scored even higher, making the target even more challenging for the home team. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with T Natarajan being the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, claiming two wickets for 23 runs in three overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi also took two wickets but went for a hefty 41 runs in his four overs. Umran Malik bowled a collector's item to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal, which remained the only scalp for the speedster.

READ| IPL viral video of the day: Flying stumps, stunned Devdutt Padikkal; watch Umran Malik's fiery 149 kph delivery

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.