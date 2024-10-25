ndia faced a significant setback with a batting collapse on day two, resulting in being bowled out for a mere 156 runs.

Following a promising start in the Pune Test against New Zealand, Team India's chances of securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final appear to be in jeopardy due to their current precarious position in the ongoing match. Despite gaining control in Pune after bowling out the visitors for 259 on day one, India faced a significant setback with a batting collapse on day two, resulting in being bowled out for a mere 156 by Mitchell Santner, who took seven wickets.

Concerns among fans are mounting regarding India's ability to reach the WTC final for the third consecutive time. Although currently leading the WTC points table, a loss in Pune could have a substantial impact on the standings, potentially benefiting South Africa's chances of securing a final spot. With upcoming series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, South Africa's formidable team is poised to overcome challenges and make a strong push for the WTC title.

What India need to do to make it to WTC final?

To secure a spot in the WTC 2023-2025 final, India must ensure they do not suffer any Test losses and secure at least two draws. The upcoming five-Test series against Australia on Australian soil is anticipated to be a tough challenge for Team India, given the demanding conditions and the strength of the Australian team.

Micthell Santner took 7 wickets in 1st innings

Mitchell Santner's exceptional performance in the second Test at Pune saw him take a career-best 7 wickets for 53 runs, helping New Zealand secure a commanding lead of 103 runs over India. The left-arm spinner's five-wicket haul, supported by Glenn Phillips, played a crucial role in dismantling the Indian batting order, restricting them to a mere 156 runs on a pitch that favored spin.

India's collapse was nothing short of dramatic, with the team losing their last nine wickets following just one wicket on the opening day. Despite some resistance from Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 38 runs, and contributions from Shubman Gill and Yashaswi Jaiswal, who both scored 30 runs each, the team struggled to make a significant impact. Disappointingly, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, while Virat Kohli managed just 1 run.

Also read| 'Gone are days of Dravid, Sachin': India's batting misconception exposed by Simon Doull after Pune Test failure