India faced a disappointing 25-run loss to New Zealand in the third Test, resulting in a series score of 0-3. This defeat marks only the second time India has been clean-swept at home, with the first instance occurring against South Africa in 2000. Despite the seemingly manageable target of 146, the challenging conditions made it a competitive pursuit. India's failure to rise to the occasion led to their well-deserved loss. Rishabh Pant's valiant effort of scoring 64 runs was the only highlight for India, as the rest of the team faltered. Ajaz Patel's exceptional performance, claiming six wickets, was instrumental in New Zealand's victory.

The defeat not only tarnished India's record but also dealt a blow to their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. With this loss, India's percentage dropped to 58.33, causing them to slip to second place in the WTC standings.

How can India qualify for WTC Final

India's path to the final has become significantly more challenging following their series defeat to New Zealand. The Indian team had high hopes of sweeping New Zealand at home, which would have required just one win and two draws to secure their spot in the Australia tour. However, New Zealand proved to be the stronger team, nearly eliminating India from the World Test Championship final race. In order for India to qualify for the final after their loss to New Zealand, they must defeat Australia by a margin of at least 4-0 to have any chance of advancing to the summit clash. This task will be particularly difficult given India's current vulnerable form.

On the other hand, New Zealand's victory has opened up a potential path to the World Test Championship final. The Kiwis have climbed to fourth place in the standings and will face England in a three-match series at home. A positive outcome in this series could lead to a surprising entry into the final for New Zealand.

