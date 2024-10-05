Twitter
How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

India's chances of qualifying for the semifinal stage have been significantly impacted by the 58-run defeat to New Zealand.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?
    The Indian women's cricket team faced a devastating defeat in the opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday. New Zealand displayed superior performance, defeating the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur by 58 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This loss has put immense pressure on the Asian team to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

    New Zealand's captain, Sophie Devine, showcased exceptional leadership by scoring 57* runs in a late surge, leading her team to a commendable total of 160. This proved to be a match-winning score as New Zealand's pacers, Rosemary Mair (4 for 19) and Lea Tahuhu (3 for 15), dismantled India's batting lineup, restricting them to 102 runs in 19 overs.

    With only five batters managing to reach double-digit scores, Harmanpreet's 15 runs stood out as the best effort in a disappointing batting display. The team's lackluster fielding and aimless bowling further compounded their woes. This defeat presents an opportunity for the Indian team to regroup and focus on areas that require improvement.

    India has three more matches remaining in Group A, and securing comprehensive victories in each game will strengthen their position on the points table. Realistically, India must win all three matches to secure a top-two finish in the group, as only two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

    The upcoming matches against Pakistan (October 6 in Dubai), Sri Lanka (October 9 in Dubai), and Australia (October 13 in Sharjah) will serve as a true test of the Indian women's team's character and determination.

    If India were to lose one of their upcoming fixtures, they would need to rely on their net run rate (NRR) to secure a spot in the next round. This would require them to closely monitor the results of other teams in Group A, although it is premature to speculate on potential outcomes at this stage. The true test for India will come when they face off against their rivals, Australia, next week.

    Currently, India's NRR stands at -2.900, which may not be sufficient if two teams end up tied on points at the conclusion of the group stage. To improve their chances, the Women in Blue must secure victories by significant margins in their remaining matches to boost their NRR.

