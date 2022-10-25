T20 World Cup: How can India qualify for semi-final after South Africa vs Zimbabwe was called off due to rain?

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya- File Photo

India started the T20 World Cup on a high note, defeating arch - rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a contest for the ages. The Men in Blue, backed by Virat Kohli, brought the game to the last ball and won sensationally to earn two points and lead their Super 12 group rankings. Their group, on the other hand, became rather exciting after the South Africa vs Zimbabwe game was called off due to rain.

Two additional group games were played the day after India defeated Pakistan. While Bangladesh easily trounced the Netherlands, the game between South Africa and Zimbabwe was canceled after it was shortened to 9 overs each side. Both sides agreed on one thing. This has now led the group in an unexpected direction.

Bangladesh and India are tied on two points, although the former leads the group with a higher run rate. Zimbabwe and South Africa are third and fourth with one point apiece, followed by Pakistan and the Netherlands, both of whom have yet to open an account.

If India win all of their remaining games, they will accumulated 10 points and will very certainly secure a spot in the semi-finals as the top team in Group 2. If they win all of their remaining games but lose to South Africa, they may have a chance to qualify for the group as the second-placed team if the Proteas also beat Pakistan and win all of their remaining games. As a result of winning their first game against a pretty powerful opponent in Pakistan, India has a little advantage in the group.

South Africa can have a maximum of 9 points, whereas Pakistan a maximum of 8. So, if Pakistan defeats South Africa, the Proteas may be eliminated from the competition, while the opposite is also true. As a result, the South Africa vs Pakistan game will be essential in determining who advances to the semi-finals.

All of this is assuming that Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe do not win their games against the three stronger teams. If one of them manages to raise a commotion, the possibilities are limitless.

Here are the remaining games from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage:

October 27 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, Netherlands vs India and Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

October 30 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Netherlands vs Pakistan and India vs South Africa

November 2 -Zimbabwe vs Netherlands and India vs Bangladesh

November 3 - Pakistan vs South Africa

November 6 - South Africa vs Netherlands, Pakistan vs Bangladesh and India vs Zimbabwe

