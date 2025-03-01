CRICKET
Australia has secured a spot in the semi-finals after their game against Afghanistan was cancelled due to rain. India and New Zealand have also secured spots in the knockout stages in their group.
Australia has secured its spot in the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy after their match against Afghanistan was rained out. Under the leadership of Steve Smith, the Australian team becomes the first from Group B to advance, joining India and New Zealand from Group A.
The final semi-final spot will be decided in the last Group B match between England and South Africa on Saturday, March 1. While South Africa appears to be in a strong position, Afghanistan still has a slim chance after managing to avoid defeat against Australia.
India and New Zealand are set to clash in the final league stage match on Sunday, March 2, in Dubai. Although both teams have already qualified, the result of their game will influence the group standings.
With Australia’s advancement, a potential semi-final showdown between the finalists of the 2023 World Cup is on the horizon. However, India's past struggles in knockout matches against these two teams have fans concerned about a possible encounter.
To steer clear of facing Australia in the semi-finals, India has several scenarios to consider:
- If South Africa defeats England or if the match is abandoned, Australia will finish second in the group, leading to a potential match against India.
- If England wins against South Africa, Australia will top the group, and India will face the second-placed team.
- If the India-New Zealand match is called off, India will end up second in the group based on Net Run Rate, which could lead to a match against South Africa.
India is set to play their semi-final in Dubai on March 4, no matter who their opponent is. On the other hand, New Zealand will compete in their semi-final on March 5 in Lahore. The final match is planned for March 9. If India wins their first knockout match, the final will take place in Dubai. However, if the Men in Blue do not reach the final, the big match will be held in Lahore.
