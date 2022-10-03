How Jasprit Bumrah's setback will hurt India at the World Cup, based on India's performance with and without him

Jasprit Bumrah

The BCCI on Monday officially ruled out ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I home series against South Africa after the injury flared up. The 28-year-old had also missed the Asia Cup due to an injury.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that the star pacer is the best in the world across formats and his absence would severely affect India's chances in the upcoming T20 CWC.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks that the team might miss him but they know how to win without him. “Personally, Jasprit Bumrah is irreplaceable," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. “But we have to look at India’s record with or without Bumrah. It’s not that different. All is not lost when we compare the stats of how India has fared with or without Bumrah in the past one year and the results for the Indian team have been decent."

The only positive if there is one from this incident for Team India is that the team has had a hectic schedule over the past couple of years and the team has played a lot of matches without Bumrah with him being rested for a number of series in the shortest format to rest him for Test matches and as part of the workload management scheme.

Hence the team is used to being without Bumrah and do have an idea about strategies to use without him.

Here is a look at India's performance without him in the shortest format over the last two years.

Since November 2020, Team India has played a total of 49 T20Is and have a phenomenal record with 34 runs despite the disappointments in the 2021 T20 World Cup and 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE.

However, India's record without Bumrah is not too bad either. In the same time period, India has played 39 games without Bumrah and has emerged victorious in 26 matches. This includes massive series wins away to Australia in December 2020 and at home to England in March 2021.