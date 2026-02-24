FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
How big a win does Team India need against Zimbabwe to restore their semi-final chances?

After losing to South Africa in the Super 8 opener, Team India will aim to register a big win against Zimbabwe in their next fixture in Chennai. Let us check out how much a big win India need to restore their semi-final chances.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 09:20 PM IST

How big a win does Team India need against Zimbabwe to restore their semi-final chances?
IND vs ZIM Super 8 match will be played in Chennai on February 26
India and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns on Thursday, February 26, in their second Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. The match holds importance to both sides, but especially the defending champions, who lost their Super 8 opener against South Africa by a huge margin. With this huge loss, Team India also secured a bad Net Run Rate (NRR), lowering their chances of reaching the semi-finals. However, if everything goes right, the Men in Blue are still in contention for the next round if they somehow register big victories in the remaining Super 8 matches.

How much of a big victory does Team India need against Zimbabwe to restore their semi-final chances?

Since Toss is not in the hands of any skipper, Team India can be asked to either bat or bowl if they lose it. 

If India bat first and score 190+ runs, the Men in Blue need to bowl out Zimbabwe under 130 and win the game by more than 60 runs. However, an 80+ run win will be pretty ideal.

If India are chasing, then the Men in Blue need to restrict Zimbabwe under 130 and chase down the target in 10 to 12 overs. As per the current scenario, even a 30 to 40 run win won't fix enough NRR damage. The bottom line is India need to win the next game by 70+ runs or chase the target inside 12 overs. Then beat West Indies comfortably, and also hope South Africa win all their games.

India will face Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26. The last Super 8 fixture against West Indies is scheduled for March 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

