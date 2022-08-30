How Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match could decide the fate of Group A in Asia Cup 2022?

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in match 3 of Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with Afghanistan in the third match of Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday in Sharjah. We're only three games into the tournament, but already, the qualification scenarios for the Super 4 stage are starting to become clear.

With Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Group A, aka the 'group of death', one of these three teams will exit the competition from the group stage, while the remaining two will progress to the next round.

Since Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Saturday, and that too with 59 balls to spare, Mohammad Nabi's side have not just picked up two points, they have also boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR) to +5.176.

What that means essentially, is that if Afghanistan beat Shakib Al Hasan's side on Tuesday, their passage to the Super 4 round of Asia Cup will be sealed. However, should they lose, even then they will have a chance of reaching the next round.

How Bangladesh vs Afghanistan could decide the fate of Group A?

Since Bangladesh will play their first match of Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday, they currently have zero points, but if the Bangla Tigers lose to Afghanistan, even then they will have a chance of moving onto the next round. A win for the Afghans would guarantee them a passage through to Super 4 stage, but Shakib's side will still have a match to play against Sri Lanka, who have zero points and a negative run rate of -5.176.

Simply put, Bangladesh would have to beat Sri Lanka and they will join Afghanistan in the next round. If the Bangla Tigers defeat Mohd Nabi's side and they go on to win against Sri Lanka too, then also they have a clear-cut road ahead.

If Afghanistan lose on Tuesday, then they will have to see how the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 1 plays out. Only a sensational victory over Sri Lanka can propel them back from the dead in group A, otherwise, the top two spots are there for Bangladesh and Afghanistan to take.