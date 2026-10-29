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How all five WPL teams stack up after 2027 player auction: Squad breakdown and key signings

The WPL 2027 auction reshaped all five teams with major signings and squad changes. Explore each team’s updated squad, key players, biggest buys and remaining strengths to see how Mumbai Indians, RCB, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants stack up ahead of the new season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 12:24 PM IST

How all five WPL teams stack up after 2027 player auction: Squad breakdown and key signings
WPL 2027 auction analysis (Image: X)
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The five teams in the Women's Premier League 2027 all tweaked their squads after the auction, each following their own strategy. UP Warriorz put their chips on a pack of all-rounders. RCB shored up their core and Mumbai Indians looked to boost their supply of solid Indian bench players.

This year, the teams had 27 roster spots to fill. They signed 25 players. RCB and Delhi each have one slot left but with only Rs 5 lakh left—and the minimum player price set at Rs 10 lakh—neither team can pick up anyone new.

UP Warriorz: Big Bets on All-Rounders

UP Warriorz, who finished at the bottom last season made Sophie Molineux their marquee signing spending Rs 1.10 crore on her after she played a key part in Australia’s 2026 T20 World Cup win. They also picked up Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Asha Shobhana, and Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh apiece.

Strengths: The top order is stacked. Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield can score big and with Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal around, there’s real batting depth. All-rounders like Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana add firepower with both bat and ball.

Weaknesses: With six overseas players in the mix, they can't use them all in the starting XI—standard rules only allow four. There’s one workaround: if Kathryn Bryce from Scotland plays, they could use the special rule that lets in a fifth overseas player from an associate nation.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Sticking With Their Core

RCB spent Rs 40 lakh to get Jess Jonassen. They also signed Tejal Hasabnis and Chloe Tryon for Rs 30 lakh each, and brought in Vrinda Dinesh for Rs 10 lakh.

Strengths: The batting lineup is strong with star players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll and Richa Ghosh. The bowling has plenty of options too—Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, and Arundhati Reddy.

Weaknesses: Hasabnis and Dinesh are new to the middle order, and they’ve got something to prove. RCB will need them to settle the innings if they lose wickets early—and finish strong in the final overs.

Delhi Capitals: Swinging for Power

Delhi made Kiran Navgire the most expensive Indian signing at Rs 75 lakh. They also added Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon (from Scotland), and Najma Khan, each for Rs 10 lakh.

Strengths: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, and Jemimah Rodrigues bring consistency and firepower, and Navgire gives them another hard-hitter. Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Chinelle Henry contribute in both departments.

Weaknesses: Delhi keeps reaching finals—but hasn't lifted the trophy. They need to handle the pressure when it counts and get their playing XI combinations right. With Mamta Madiwala the only wicketkeeper, depth in that spot could become an issue.

Gujarat Giants: Experience Up Front

Gujarat Giants spent Rs 80 lakh to sign three players: G Kamalini (Rs 40 lakh), Orla Prendergast from Ireland (Rs 30 lakh), and 16-year-old Samaira Raghav (Rs 10 lakh).

Strengths: Overseas veterans like Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Sophie Devine can do damage with both bat and ball. Mooney also keeps wickets, while Georgia Wareham is handy with spin and the bat. The Indian bowling attack—Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Tanuja Kanwar—offers variety for different conditions.

Weaknesses: Batting hinges on Mooney and Gardner; if the top order crumbles, the middle order has to step up. Kamalini brings both batting and wicketkeeping skills, but she'll need to deliver consistently to secure her spot.

Mumbai Indians: Overseas Block, Indian Bench in Focus

Mumbai signed six Indian players at this auction. Shweta Sehrawat cost Rs 20 lakh; Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal, Sanika Chalke, and Akshita Bhagat each joined for Rs 10 lakh.

Strengths: Their international all-rounders—Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr—cover both batting and bowling. Harmanpreet Kaur provides steel in the middle order. Shabnim Ismail leads the pace attack, and their spinners are solid, too.

Weaknesses: Young players like Sehrawat and Chalke need to step up at the top level. Wicketkeeping could become a question: Rahila Firdous and Latika Inamdar are both options, but only one can start, so they’ll need to choose soon.

Also read| WPL 2027 auction: Full list of players sold and unsold, remaining purse and updated squads

 

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