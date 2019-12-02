Hours after winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Manish Pandey ties knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey is surely having the time of his life - first, he leads Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and second he ties the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in a ceremony in Mumbai.

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey is surely having the time of his life - first, he leads Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and second he ties the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in a ceremony in Mumbai.

Pandey - who captained the Karnataka team - scored a brilliant 45-ball 60 to help his side reach a total of 180 runs in Surat.

The defending champions went on to win the match by a run in a cliffhanger of a final against Tamil Nadu.

The middle-order batsman mentioned in the post-match ceremony that he was getting married the next day. “Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow,” Pandey said after Karnataka’s win.

Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy won. But @im_manishpandey still has a lot to look forward to.



Here's more from the post-match presentation ceremony https://t.co/i4m5FVGndI#KARvTN @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/uLjuOF8ztL — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2019

Pandey’s IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted “Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita Congratulations!!”.

Pandey has played 23 one-day internationals and 32 T20 internationals for the Indian team and is part of the West Indies series.

He was also an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team - where he won the IPL under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. He was picked up for a huge amount by Sunrisers in 2018.