'Horrific wickets': England's Ben Foakes sparks debate on challenging pitch conditions ahead of 2nd Test

Foakes candidly described the challenging conditions experienced by the English team in Hyderabad.

English wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes vividly recounted the nightmarish pitch encountered during the first Test match against India in Hyderabad. Reflecting on the upcoming second Test match in Visakhapatnam, Foakes expressed the team's newfound optimism and determination to exert pressure on the Indian bowlers.

During a recent interview, Foakes candidly described the challenging conditions experienced by the English team in Hyderabad. He characterized the pitch as nothing short of horrific, emphasizing the immense difficulties faced by both batsmen and bowlers alike. However, rather than dwelling on the past, Foakes eagerly shifted his focus towards the forthcoming Test match in Visakhapatnam.

"Going into that, I was thinking, 'These are horrific wickets - I just need to find a way to stay in' I think now the group is more, if that's the situation, you've got to be positive; got to put it [pressure] back on the bowler and put them under pressure," Foakes was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He further emphasized that the English batters are still plagued by the fear of getting out, causing them to remain defensive and hesitant in their approach.

"Before, there was more of a fear of getting out and that put us in our shells. Whereas now it's not worrying that you are getting out and accepting that you probably are on those sort of surfaces. But how can you actually go and dominate at times as well?" he added.

In the aftermath of the first Test match, India finds themselves eager for redemption after falling behind 1-0 in the series. The home team exhibited complete control over the Test, asserting their dominance over the visiting side. However, on Day 3, Ollie Pope emerged onto the crease and single-handedly transformed the entire complexion of the game with his remarkable reverse sweeps.

Pope not only shrugged off India's 190-run lead but also set England a target that could be defended on a challenging surface, thanks to his outstanding knock of 196.

Furthermore, debutant Tom Hartley made an impressive introduction, spinning India's batters out with his exceptional spell of 7/62. His remarkable performance culminated in a Test figure of 9/193, the best ever recorded by an England spinner on Test debut since 1945.

Both England and India have arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of the second Test, scheduled to commence on Friday.

