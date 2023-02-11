Search icon
'Horrible in slips': Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli drops another catch in IND vs AUS 1st Test

Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch to hand David Warner a reprieve in the first Test between India and Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Virat Kohli has endured a difficult time in the field for India in the ongoing Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium. He failed to secure a catch in the first innings and then spilled another in the second innings. His struggles in the slip cordon have been a source of frustration for the Indian team, as they look to secure a victory in the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin began the second innings with a bang, claiming Usman Khawaja's wicket in his very first over. Virat Kohli made no mistake in taking the catch, but he was unable to replicate his success when Ashwin induced an outside edge from David Warner's bat shortly afterward, unfortunately spilling the chance.

Fans were not pleased with Kohli's slip fielding, prompting some to suggest that India should try someone else at the position or bring in Ajinkya Rahane as a substitute slip fielder. Others argued that Kohli is better suited to the covers. 

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

Regarding the Nagpur Test between India and Australia, the Australians have stumbled to 75-7, trailing by 148 runs and forcing the hosts to bat again. Ravichandran Ashwin has taken five wickets while Ravindra Jadeja has claimed the other two, leaving the Aussies in a precarious position. With the Indian bowlers on a roll, the Australians will need to dig deep if they are to avoid an innings defeat.

READ| Watch: Todd Murphy knocks over Jadeja's off-stump with a stunning delivery

