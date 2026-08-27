'Hopefully we will make it': Shubman Gill refuses to give up on WTC final dream despite Colombo draw

India won the two-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after the second Test in Colombo ended in a draw. Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 133 helped Sri Lanka hold on, while Shubman Gill’s India remained fifth in the World Test Championship rankings after the drawn Test.

Indian captain Shubman Gill still believes his team can make the World Test Championship final in 2027 even after settling for a draw against Sri Lanka in Colombo. India took the series 1-0, but that draw in the second Test cost them some valuable WTC points.

“We gave it everything. That was a great contest. Honestly, Test cricket won today,” Gill said after the match.

Gill faced some questions about the team’s tactics, especially around the follow-on call in the second Test, which Sri Lanka managed to draw even after being forced to bat again. India still walks away with the series, winning the first Test in Galle by 165 runs and sharing honors in Colombo.

At the post-match presentation, Gill stayed optimistic about the road to the WTC final. “We’re heading to New Zealand in November. That’ll be a good challenge, and we’ve got a solid home series after that. If we play well in New Zealand, we’ll stay in the hunt. We have a chance, and as long as there’s a chance, we’ll keep believing and pushing for that finals spot,” Gill said.

Gill also stood by his call to make Sri Lanka follow on. “Given the weather, enforcing the follow-on was the right thing to do,” he said.

Asked about Mohammad Siraj, he cleared up any doubts about injury. “Siraj wasn’t injured. He’s just getting his rhythm back after a few months out.”

Reflecting on the series format, Gill admitted, “Three Tests would have been better for more decisive results.” On WTC qualification, he said, “It all comes down to points percentage.”

Devdutt Padikkal, who was named Player of the Series, admitted he’d have preferred another win. “It’s always nicer to finish with a win. The pitch was slow, conditions were similar both times,” he said.

He added, “I’m just glad to get runs. Wherever I bat, I’m happy as long as I’m helping the team.”

Padikkal wrapped up with some perspective for a young squad. “Winning means everything. We’re still learning and working hard. The energy is great, and I believe we’ll keep getting better.”

Looking at India’s WTC 2025-27 campaign so far, things are tight. India has played 11 matches—won 5, lost 4, and drawn 2. Ahead lies an away series in New Zealand and a five-match home series against Australia at the start of the year. India needs to win everything from here. Any more slip-ups and Gill’s men could miss out on the final.

Also read| IND vs SL 2nd Test: India win series 1-0 as Sri Lanka hold on for draw in Colombo, remain 5th in WTC rankings