'Hopefully some of it can go ahead': Jos Buttler hopeful that shortened IPL 2020 will take place

England and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is hopeful that they could play at least a shortened version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

The IPL, which was supposed to start on March 29, was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the growing coronavirus and Indian going into a three-week lockdown, there is uncertainty if the organisers will be able to start the tournament after April 15.

“No news at the moment. We saw, initially, that it was going to be postponed. It’s very hard to see this changing in the immediate future, so I don’t see that as a possibility at the moment,” Buttler said in a Skysports podcast.

“Obviously, it's such a massive tournament for world cricket, so hopefully some of it can go ahead -- perhaps a shortened tournament.”

India have over 600 plus cases so far and eleven deaths due to coronavirus. As for the world, the viral spread has led to a freeze on sporting activities in the country.

India's home ODI series against South Africa too had to be postponed due to the scare. All other sports tournaments have all been cancelled after the Sports Ministry’s order to cease all sporting activities a week ago.