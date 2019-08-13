'Hopeful we can get cricket into the 2028 Olympics': ICC

Headlines

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Indian cricketers who own private jets

Indian superfoods you must include in your daily diet

Diabetes: Easy ways to control blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Hopeful we can get cricket into the 2028 Olympics': ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) remains hopeful of making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Marylebone Cricket Club's World Cricket Committee chairman Mike Gatting confirmed on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 08:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Cricket Council (ICC) remains hopeful of making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Marylebone Cricket Club's World Cricket Committee chairman Mike Gatting confirmed on Monday.

Gatting also went on to say that ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney assured the MCC's Cricket Committee about the strong progress that has been made to give the game a global platform.

"We were talking with Manu Sawhney the ICC chief exec, and he was very hopeful we can get cricket into the 2028 Olympics. That's what they're working towards at the moment and that would be a huge bonus for cricket worldwide, it would be fantastic," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Gatting as saying.

Gatting also ensured that scheduling a two-week window period for the Olympics is not that difficult for the ICC as the event comes along once in four years.

"It's two weeks, that's a good thing about it, it's not a month, so it's one of those events where scheduling for two weeks should be fine once every four years once you do the first one. You're going to have - one hopes - a four-year period, once you know you've been accepted into the Olympics, that gives you a chance to actually shape your two weeks, so it's not as if it is butted into the schedule," Gatting said.

On August 9, India's Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya revealed that the BCCI has agreed to come under the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA). Gatting welcomed this move, saying the sport will now be a whole.

"I think the next 18 months will be very interesting as to how we do that. One of the problems has been negated, where the BCCI is now working with NADA, the drugs agency, which it wasn't previously a part of," Gatting said.

That will help a long way towards the sport being whole, which is what we need it to apply for the Olympics, both men and women to play and all countries to comply," he added.

Earlier this year, the ICC had announced that women's cricket has been nominated for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. If the sport gets formally included, then it will be the first time that the sport will be included in the event since 1998 in Kuala Lampur.

Gatting said that the ICC would be releasing a statement in the coming days regarding the confirmation of inclusion of women's cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"I believe there's going to be a statement out in the next two days or even tomorrow just to confirm the women are going to be playing in the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston. We're hoping they're going to get the nod on that, which will be fantastic," Gatting said.

The MCC Committee also discussed the security situation in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Regarding the situation in Sri Lanka, committee member Kumar Sangakkara expected the England tour to go on as scheduled in Sri Lanka.

"All countries do their independent assessments about security and the level of threat and I feel those questions have been answered very satisfactorily up to now. I don't see that changing for the England tour but we will see discussions going ahead. I played cricket at heightened times of trouble in Sri Lanka and we've had those arrangements in place for teams to tour the country," Sangakkara said.

Talking about Pakistan, Gatting said that some security concerns still remain in the country, adding that the concerns will need to be eradicated first to make everyone happy.

"We had a brief presentation from PCB managing director Wasim Khan. As MCC, I think we can see there are some safety issues that are still there, but I suspect if those can be overcome everybody is happy, then I don't see why there's any reason we can't organise an MCC tour there, and other teams would have to make their own assessment of how safe it is to play there. One hopes it won't be long before they can convince people it is a lot safer than it was and as soon as that's the case, MCC will look at sending a touring party over," Gatting said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

Explainer: What is data fiduciary under 'Data Protection Bill' and how will proposed law impact business?

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE