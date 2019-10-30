'Hopeful I will come back': Shakib Al Hasan counts on 'support' from fans, board

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh was handed a 2-year suspension by the ICC for failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct.

The all-rounder said he felt ashamed of the entire event and needs support to put things back in order.

“Those who have supported me over the years I hope they, the fans, Bangladesh Cricket Board, the government, the journalists will continue to support me in my bad and good time,” Shakib told reporters in Dhaka hours after the ban was announced. “If you continue your support, I am hopeful I will come back to cricket soon. I will be stronger and will perform my responsibilities with more sincerity,” he said.

Shakib will be free to resume international cricket from 29 October 2020 subject to his satisfying the conditions in respect to the suspended part of the sanction, the ICC said.

The ban has effectively ruled out Shakib from next year’s ICC World Twenty20, which will be held from 8 October to 15 November in Australia.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also praised the cricketer for his cooperation with the ICC investigators. They said they are ready to support him.

“While the BCB is shocked and extremely disappointed that an experienced player like Shakib had failed to report a corrupt approach on three occasions, at the same time we are pleased that he has cooperated fully with the ICC ACU and has pledged his commitment to its education programme,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

“We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over. During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket,” he said.