Hope Virat Kohli is at his best, says Rohit Sharma ahead of Asia Cup match against Pakistan

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the most important player for India in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. However, his current form is a worry for everyone including Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Coincidentally, this is also going to be Kohli’s 100th T20I game. All eyes would be on him.

Sharma has talked about the possibilities in a video released by the BCCI on Twitter. He said, “It’s definitely not easy to play 100 games for India across formats, so I would personally congratulate him for that. It’s a massive achievement. Everytime we see him, his game seems to be at a different level and I hope Asia Cup would be no different.”

He further said, “I hope he is at his best for the team’s sake.”

India is beginning its campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan. This match has become even more important because India lost the match against Pakistan in the last encounter. However, Virat was the leading run scorer in that match.

Kohli’s form has been a point of concern since many months and Asia Cup is a great chance for him to revive it.

With Kohli and Sharma both in the team, India is indeed going to be a formidable opponent for Pakistan. The fans would be hoping that the 100th match would turn lucky for Kohli.

