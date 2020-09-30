'Hope both your parents die of AIDS': Ben Stokes shares derogatory remarks said to him by troll

With all having access to social media, it makes it easy for fans to connect with their favourite cricket stars. However, this turned out to be a nightmare for Ben Stokes after he was hurled with derogatory remarks by a troll.

The England superstar recently experienced a not so healthy experience on Instagram after a user abused Stokes and his family. The troll not only wished ill for Ben but also for his parents.

In a string of messages, the harasser told Stokes that he hopes that his parents get diagnosed with AIDS before telling him to jump off a building in order to get paralyzed.

The person - who was not yet done - further called Stokes a traitor and wished him to get robbed and die with his whole family.

The all-rounder shared about the same on his Instagram handle to call out the user. Sharing the screenshot after receiving the abusive messages on the app, Stokes ridiculed the hater and exposed him to his followers of 1.3 million.

Slamming the abuser Stokes wrote on the screenshot, “Some of the stuff you get sent”

Currently, Stokes is in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged. He had left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan. His father - a former All Blacks International - was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 29-year-old missed the first few matches of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which is being played in UAE, however, he is expected to join his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) somewhere in the middle of the league.