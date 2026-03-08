'Home team always tough to beat': Pat Cummins sends big warning to New Zealand before T20 WC Final

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final match, Australian skipper Pat Cummins sends a special message to New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, who handed one of the biggest and unforgettable defeats in the game in November 2023, has sent a stern warning to the New Zealand captain. Mitchell Santner-led side is set to lock horns for the T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad tonight against Team India in front of over 1 lakh spectators, who will be one-sidedly cheering for the Men in Blue.

Cummins, who has had prior experience of leading a side in front of the same crowd at the World Cup Final stage, have a warning to Santner reflecting the difficulty for a visiting nation to defeat the home side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cummins said, ''The home team is always tough to beat, but New Zealand have been great. I’ll definitely be watching the T20 World Cup Final; it’ll be a great contest.''

Earlier, Santner sent a Cummins-like warning to Team India during the pre-match press conference and said, ''We were challenged a lot of times. We will learn from bilateral series, and I think a World Cup final is different from a bilateral series. I don't mind winning the trophy. But we have been very consistent. I don't mind breaking a few hearts and winning the trophy. I think the mindset is the same, but it is a final match. No matter what you say, it is another game.''

For those unversed, Team India beat England in the semi-final to storm into the finals, whereas New Zealand defeated the unbeaten South Africa in the knockout game to become the first finalist of the tournament.