'Home and in isolation', says England cricket club Sussex’s head coach Jason Gillespie who is back in Australia

As coronavirus continues to hamper actives around the globe, governments have put things under lockdown. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28.

After the announcement, former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie who was in England revealed that he is back home and has self-isolated himself.

Gillespie who is also Sussex’s head coach posted a series of tweets in which he said that he is in isolation for the next two weeks. The right-handed bowler also urged everyone to stay indoors.

“Due to current events, it was decided by @SussexCCC and myself that it would be best if I was back home in Australia. Hence I am now home and in isolation for the next 2 weeks. Having just been o/s, I urge everyone to please stay at home. It is the ONLY option for all of us,” Gillespie tweeted.

“Our club @SussexCCC have been amazing looking, after all, our players and staff. We cut short our pre-season trip to Cape Town and the clubs' absolute priority has always been staff and players that were home and away,” he added.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic owing to the spurt of cases in the region.