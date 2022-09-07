'Hoga Hoga, tension mat lo': Rohit Sharma's epic reply on India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma

Team India were pushed to the brink of elimination after their six-wicket loss at the hands of Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have lost both of their Super 4 games, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, and the defending champs are currently staring at elimination from the tournament.

It was a must-win game for Rohit Shama's side against Sri Lanka, and despite the skipper's best efforts, which saw him score 72 runs, he couldn't guide his side to a win. Afterwards, the 35-year-old was visibly upset in the post-match press conference, however, there were some lighter moments as well.

When quizzed about the possibility of an India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit's response left everyone in splits. He jokingly replied "Hoga na, kyu tension le rahe ho (Don't worry, the match will surely take place)"

Watch:

Can India and Pakistan meet in the final of Asia Cup 2022?

Well, The answer is NO. Sri Lanka has already won 2 games in the Super 4s stage by beating India and Afghanistan whereas India is yet to win a game and both teams have just one game left in the Super 4 stage. Even if India beats Afghanistan and Sri Lanka loses to Pakistan, Srilanka will still have 1 more win.

On the other hand, if India wins against Afghanistan and Pakistan loses both the games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Things will then come to NRR and one team between India and Pakistan will go to the finals. So, therefore, it is certain now that we won't be able to watch India vs Pakistan match in the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

The two arch-rivals will however cross swords in the T20I World Cup 2022 next.