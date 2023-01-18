Search icon
Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany, Belgium play 2-2 draw, South Korea beat Japan 2-1

South Korea rallied to defeat a formidable Japanese side 2-1, keeping their tournament hopes alive in the second Pool B game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany, Belgium play 2-2 draw, South Korea beat Japan 2-1
Image Source: Twitter/Hockey India

Germany and Belgium battled fiercely in an exhilarating 2-2 draw in Pool B of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. The match was a thrilling display of skill and tenacity, with both teams pushing each other to the limit in a highly competitive contest. In the end, the two sides had to settle for a draw, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Belgium asserted their dominance in the opening quarter, maintaining 83% ball possession and applying relentless pressure to Germany. In the 10th minute, Cedric Charlier made his mark, calmly slotting the ball past three defenders and into the back of the net. 

Germany displayed more intent and tested the Belgian defense in the second quarter. After showing some promise, Germany found the equalizer when Niklas Wellen fired a shot from the right and experienced Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch completely misjudged the trajectory.

After a tense third period, a Belgian defender's push inside the 'D' resulted in a penalty stroke for Germany, which Tom Grambusch confidently converted to give Germany the advantage. Despite this setback, Belgium kept their cool and searched for an equalizer.

With just five minutes remaining on the clock, Victor Wegnez scored an unmarked goal from the top of the circle, ensuring an exciting draw that was punctuated by some heated moments.

On the other hand, South Korea rallied to triumph over a formidable Japan 2-1, keeping their hopes alive in the tournament. With a determined effort, they managed to secure a hard-fought victory, ensuring their place in the competition.

Ken Nagayoshi's second minute penalty corner conversion put Japan ahead, but Korea fought back with two excellent field goals from Jungjun Lee to secure an important victory. Japan pressed hard and earned three short corners around the hooter, but their efforts were ultimately in vain. Goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim was a standout performer, making several exceptional saves to help his team to victory.

READ| PCB chief Najam Sethi meets ACC officials in UAE, wants to discuss Asia cup 2023 with BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Report

