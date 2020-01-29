Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HUR vs THU today in BBL 2019-20

world
HUR vs THU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, THU Dream11 Team Player List, HUR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head.
HUR vs THU Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder T20I match today, January 30.
Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade (VC)
Batters – Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Mac Wright, Callum Ferguson (VC)
All-Rounders – Chris Morris, D’Arcy Short
Bowlers – Qais Ahmad, Brendon Doggett, Scott Boland, Arjun Nair
Matthew Wade (VC), Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Mac Wright, Callum Ferguson (VC), Chris Morris, D’Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Brendon Doggett, Scott Boland, Arjun Nair
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C), D’Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott (WK), George Bailey, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Simon Milenko/Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland.
Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendon Doggett
Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR Dream11 Team / Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team / THU Dream11 Team / Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more