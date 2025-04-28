The teenage star's sensational knock has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media platforms. Check out some of them here.

Fans just can't keep calm as the youngest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) player Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his first-ever century of the league. The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) star reached his fifty in a matter of 17 balls in Monday's match against Gujarat Titans (GT), going on to complete his ton in just 35 balls. The teenage star's sensational knock has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media platforms. Check out some of them here.

'Remember the name'

"Wow, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is exceptional. He is hitting the ball like anything. Fastest 50 this season. Simply outstanding," a fellow user wrote on X.

"Yes, he got lucky with a couple of sixes, but boy, what an innings. Fearless and an attacking approach from the 14-year-old," another post on X read.

Suryavanshi leads RR to huge victory

Suryavanshi's mind-boggling inning came as his side was chasing a target of 210 set by GT. With the help of Suryavanshi's knock, RR sealed the deal with eight wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare.