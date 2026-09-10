Hitman begins preparations for West Indies ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma sending 2027 World Cup message?

Rohit Sharma has begun preparations for the upcoming West Indies ODI series, sharing a fresh training update on Instagram. The Hitman’s latest move has also sparked questions over his plans and ambitions for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma isn’t rushing into any decisions about the 2027 ODI World Cup. “October 2027 is still far away; we will look at it then,” he said during the Global FinTech Fest. The next tournament will be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, but Sharma made it clear—he’ll think about it when the time comes.

Sharma’s International Career: Where Things Stand

Over the past couple of years, Rohit stepped away from both Test and T20I cricket. Now, he’s focused solely on ODIs, which has fueled plenty of debate about his future in the Indian team. Still, one thing hasn’t changed: Rohit and Virat Kohli recently reached an incredible milestone, clocking 400 international matches together.

Back in Training for West Indies

Right now, Rohit’s back in the nets, preparing for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. He even posted a story on Instagram, showing his kit bag and his helmet—Indian flag front and center. Despite lots of noise about his career while playing England in the last ODI series, Rohit responded in classic fashion. He scored a record-breaking 138 runs at Lord’s in the series decider. India didn’t win, but he silenced plenty of critics with his performance.

How excited are you to see Rohit Sharma in action?



Rohit Sharma Instagram story#IndiaCricket #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/xkKvS58CFn — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) September 10, 2026

The West Indies are set to tour India for three ODIs, followed by five T20Is. The one-dayers start September 27, with matches in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Mullanpur.

Retirement from T20I and Test Cricket

Sharma walked away from T20I cricket on June 29, 2024, just hours after captaining India to the T20 World Cup title. He made his Test exit official on May 7, 2025, announcing it on Instagram before India’s summer tour of England.

Captaincy Changes

Last year, the selection committee removed Rohit as ODI captain after the Champions Trophy, naming Shubman Gill as his replacement. The management wants to give younger players their chance, focusing on the future of Indian cricket.

Rohit’s Leadership: Transforming Indian Cricket

During his run as ODI captain, Rohit led India to the 2023 World Cup final, introducing a much bolder approach to one-day cricket. The same strategy paid off in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India lifted the trophy under his leadership.

BCCI Weighs In on The Speculation

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia brushed aside all the talk about Rohit possibly moving on. “He is playing brilliantly in all the matches. What more do you want?” Saikia told reporters after a recent meeting at the BCCI headquarters. He also pointed out Rohit’s 138-run innings in his last ODI, questioning the need for any speculation around his career.

New TV Debut on The Horizon

There’s more to Rohit these days than cricket. He’s about to step into television, starring in ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.’ The show launches September 19, and social media’s buzzing with teasers and trailers already.

Ab toh Hitman ne bhi bol diya!



Watch Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, starts 19th September every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.#RohitSharma #FamilyFullHouse #ComingSoon #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/5El6qReD3T — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 9, 2026

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