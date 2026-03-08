FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record third T20 World Cup title; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah shine

India created history in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs to secure a record third title. Brilliant performances from Sanju Samson with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah with the ball powered India to a memorable triumph.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 10:53 PM IST

History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record third T20 World Cup title; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah shine
India didn’t just claim the T20 World Cup final—they dominated New Zealand, securing a commanding 96-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With a packed house and electrifying atmosphere, India etched their name in history as the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, achieving this milestone on home soil.

India’s batting lineup set the tone early. Sanju Samson delivered a masterful performance under pressure, blasting 89 runs from 46 deliveries, including eight sixes. He was well-supported by Abhishek Sharma, who struck a rapid 52 off just 21 balls, and Ishan Kishan, who added 54 from 25 balls. Remarkably, all three openers reached half-centuries—a first for a T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand looked for a way back when James Neesham claimed three wickets in a single over, briefly silencing the crowd. However, Shivam Dube responded emphatically, hammering 26 runs from only 8 balls to propel India to an imposing 255 for 5—the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

Defending 256, India’s bowlers rose to the occasion. Jasprit Bumrah struck with his very first delivery, dismissing Rachin Ravindra, and continued to apply relentless pressure with pinpoint accuracy, finishing with exceptional figures of 4 for 15, including a double strike in one over that left New Zealand reeling.

Axar Patel expertly managed the middle overs, removing key batsmen Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell to extinguish any hopes of a New Zealand resurgence.

As the final wicket fell, celebrations erupted across the stadium. India had not only secured consecutive titles in 2024 and 2026 but had also firmly established themselves as the powerhouse of T20 cricket. The Men in Blue have ushered in a new era, and their dominance shows no signs of fading.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
