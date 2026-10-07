'History will be kinder': Gautam Gambhir bids farewell to Ajit Agarkar, credits former chief selector for 3 ICC trophies

Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to former India chief selector Ajit Agarkar with an emotional farewell message. Gambhir credited Agarkar for his contribution to India’s success and three ICC trophies, saying, “History will be kinder to you.” Agarkar’s tenure saw India achieve major ICC success.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir released an emotional tribute to Ajit Agarkar, who stepped down from his position as chief of the BCCI selection committee the previous month. Having collaborated extensively with Agarkar on player selection and developing pathways for emerging talent to join the national squad, Gambhir was effusive in his appreciation for Agarkar's leadership of the selection committee.

During Agarkar's tenure as chief selector, India captured two T20 World Cup titles and one ICC Champions Trophy. However, as Agarkar's appointment drew to a close, he faced mounting criticism. Recognizing the challenges Agarkar encountered in recent months, Gambhir penned a touching message to the former fast bowler, stating, "History will be kinder to you".

"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always... I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!," Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !! https://t.co/gYQN0fea8X — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 7, 2026

Agarkar's otherwise impressive run as selection committee chief took a significant turn following the contentious retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket. The situation intensified when speculation emerged about Rohit potentially being phased out of India's ODI squad, with reports indicating that Agarkar aimed to provide Yashasvi Jaiswal greater opportunities in the top batting position.

The BCCI intervened, with secretary Davijit Saikia publicly endorsing Rohit's continued participation in India's ODI team, at minimum through next year's World Cup. This intervention reportedly created friction between the BCCI and Agarkar, ultimately leading to their separation.

As Gambhir reflects on this significant change, he stands uniquely positioned to comprehend the harsh realities of cricket that Agarkar experienced.

Agarkar's tenure as chief selector

Since taking over in July 2023, Agarkar presided over an exceptional period marked by India's journey to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, followed by triumphant victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, and 2026 T20 World Cup. His concluding responsibility involved assembling the white-ball squads for the current white-ball matches against the West Indies.

Currently, respected former India spinner Pragyan Ojha serves as interim chairman, having directed squad selections for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and three India A contests. The selection committee now includes Ojha, Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, and RP Singh.

According to BCCI guidelines, the selector boasting the highest number of Test appearances becomes the chair. Ojha, with 24 Test appearances for India, maintains the top position on the panel. The BCCI has outlined that Agarkar's successor from the West Zone will engage in comprehensive squad planning, emerging talent discovery, domestic cricket oversight, and strategic deliberations.

Prospective candidates must satisfy specific criteria: minimum seven Test appearances, 30 first-class matches, or alternatively, 10 ODIs combined with 20 first-class games, alongside a retirement period of no less than five years. The application submission deadline is set for October 14.

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