FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay called PM Modi an ‘avatar of Vishnu’

Why Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay called PM Modi an ‘avatar of Vishnu’

Ramayana in trouble month before release, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film's production hit major hurdle as producer Namit Malhotra....

Ramayana in trouble month before release, producer Namit Malhotra faces...

Can Sourav Ganguly coach Delhi Capitals while heading CAB? Former BCCI boss responds to big controversy

Can Sourav Ganguly coach Delhi Capitals while heading CAB? Ex-BCCI boss responds

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'History will be kinder': Gautam Gambhir bids farewell to Ajit Agarkar, credits former chief selector for 3 ICC trophies

Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to former India chief selector Ajit Agarkar with an emotional farewell message. Gambhir credited Agarkar for his contribution to India’s success and three ICC trophies, saying, “History will be kinder to you.” Agarkar’s tenure saw India achieve major ICC success.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST

'History will be kinder': Gautam Gambhir bids farewell to Ajit Agarkar, credits former chief selector for 3 ICC trophies
Courtesy: X/GautamGambhir
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir released an emotional tribute to Ajit Agarkar, who stepped down from his position as chief of the BCCI selection committee the previous month. Having collaborated extensively with Agarkar on player selection and developing pathways for emerging talent to join the national squad, Gambhir was effusive in his appreciation for Agarkar's leadership of the selection committee. 

During Agarkar's tenure as chief selector, India captured two T20 World Cup titles and one ICC Champions Trophy. However, as Agarkar's appointment drew to a close, he faced mounting criticism. Recognizing the challenges Agarkar encountered in recent months, Gambhir penned a touching message to the former fast bowler, stating, "History will be kinder to you".

"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always... I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!," Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Agarkar's otherwise impressive run as selection committee chief took a significant turn following the contentious retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket. The situation intensified when speculation emerged about Rohit potentially being phased out of India's ODI squad, with reports indicating that Agarkar aimed to provide Yashasvi Jaiswal greater opportunities in the top batting position.

The BCCI intervened, with secretary Davijit Saikia publicly endorsing Rohit's continued participation in India's ODI team, at minimum through next year's World Cup. This intervention reportedly created friction between the BCCI and Agarkar, ultimately leading to their separation.

As Gambhir reflects on this significant change, he stands uniquely positioned to comprehend the harsh realities of cricket that Agarkar experienced.

Agarkar's tenure as chief selector

Since taking over in July 2023, Agarkar presided over an exceptional period marked by India's journey to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, followed by triumphant victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, and 2026 T20 World Cup. His concluding responsibility involved assembling the white-ball squads for the current white-ball matches against the West Indies.

Currently, respected former India spinner Pragyan Ojha serves as interim chairman, having directed squad selections for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and three India A contests. The selection committee now includes Ojha, Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, and RP Singh.

According to BCCI guidelines, the selector boasting the highest number of Test appearances becomes the chair. Ojha, with 24 Test appearances for India, maintains the top position on the panel. The BCCI has outlined that Agarkar's successor from the West Zone will engage in comprehensive squad planning, emerging talent discovery, domestic cricket oversight, and strategic deliberations.

Prospective candidates must satisfy specific criteria: minimum seven Test appearances, 30 first-class matches, or alternatively, 10 ODIs combined with 20 first-class games, alongside a retirement period of no less than five years. The application submission deadline is set for October 14.

Also read| Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on Harmanpreet Kaur rift rumours; Check her viral Instagram story

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay called PM Modi an ‘avatar of Vishnu’
Why Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay called PM Modi an ‘avatar of Vishnu’
RBI hikes interest rates to tame inflation, but prices may still rise: What is going wrong?
RBI hikes interest rates, prices may still rise: What is going wrong?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in Indian team after 4 years: How past veterans responded to T20I comebacks
Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in Indian team after 4 years: How past veterans responded
Ramayana in trouble month before release, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film's production hit major hurdle as producer Namit Malhotra....
Ramayana in trouble month before release, producer Namit Malhotra faces...
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka dragged, pushed into bus, detained as they lead protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka dragged, pushed into bus, detained as they lead protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement