Historic Women's Test at Lord's: Can unbeaten India conquer England at the home of cricket?

India Women face England Women in a historic one-off Test at Lord's, marking the first women's Test at the iconic venue. Riding an unbeaten run on the tour, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will look to script history against a formidable England outfit at the Home of Cricket.

Something special is about to unfold at Lord’s this Friday. For the first time in 142 years, the iconic ground—often called the “Mecca of Cricket”—will host a women’s Test match. India and England meet here in a showdown led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Both teams are ready, and if you’re a cricket fan, you probably feel the anticipation building. Let’s break down what’s ahead.

Why has it taken so long for women to play a Test at Lord’s?

Honestly, it’s overdue. Even though the England women’s team has played Test matches since 1937—55 matches across 19 venues—Lord’s never featured on that list. It took people calling it out directly. In June 2023, the Commission for Equality in Cricket called the situation “shameful” and said Lord’s was still just a “men’s home.” That criticism finally got the ball rolling. Now, history’s about to change.

How do women’s Test rules differ from the men’s version?

The main difference is the length. Men’s Tests run for five days, women’s for four. There have been just two exceptions where women played five-day games. Also, women’s Tests require at least 100 overs a day (men play 90), and the lead needed to enforce a follow-on is 150 runs instead of 200.

Who’s ahead—India or England?

If you’re going by the numbers, India edges it. India hasn’t lost a Test to England since 1995 and remains unbeaten on English soil. Out of nine matches in England, India won two and drew seven. Most recently, in December 2023, India thrashed England by 347 runs in Navi Mumbai. Their last Test encounter in England was back in 2014.

How have the teams been performing lately?

Neither side has sailed smoothly through recent tournaments. India didn’t make it out of the group stage at the T20 World Cup, while England lost the final to Australia. In Tests, India faced Australia in Perth in March and lost—their first defeat since 2006. On the flip side, England has played only one Test since 2015 and won just one of their last ten Tests, with their latest match in January 2025.

Which new faces should fans watch out for?

There’s plenty of fresh talent. Eight players are set for their Test debuts across both sides. Harleen Deol, Sri Charani, and Nandini Sharma are uncapped for India. England introduces promising youngsters like Alice Capsey and 18-year-old Tilly Corton-Coleman. England’s Lauren Filer and India’s Smriti Mandhana bring a special spark, and with fierce competition for top-order spots, expect these names to be key talking points as the match unfolds.

Live Streaming Details

India and England will face off in a one-off Women’s Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, running from Friday, July 10 through Monday, July 13, 2026.

Each day’s play starts at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST).

In India, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Test live on TV. For those preferring to stream online, catch every moment on the SonyLiv app or website.

Squads

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eleanor Threlkeld

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh

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