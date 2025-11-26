Historic low for India’s home Test record: 400-run defeat and second series whitewash in 12 months; record now worse than Pakistan

India slumped to a historic low in home Test cricket, suffering a crushing 400-run defeat and their second series whitewash in 12 months. The setback marks their poorest home run in decades, with their performance now statistically worse than Pakistan’s in the same period.

South Africa has achieved a clean sweep against India, winning the two-Test match series 2-0. On Day 5 of the Guwahati Test, the Indian team, in pursuit of a daunting target of 549 runs, was bowled out for just 140 runs in their second innings. This resulted in South Africa claiming victory by a staggering 408 runs. Notably, this marks the first time in India's 93-year Test history that they have lost by a margin exceeding 400 runs.

This defeat represents the Indian team's fifth loss in their last seven Tests played on home soil over the past year. During this timeframe, India has faced clean sweeps at home on two occasions. In October-November 2024, New Zealand triumphed over India with a 3-0 victory in a three-Test series.

Once regarded as an invincible force at home, the Indian team has now become one of the weakest sides globally on their home turf. In the last 13 months, Pakistan has outperformed India, with only Zimbabwe recording more home losses than India during this period.

Since October 2024, the Indian team has participated in three home series. They were defeated 3-0 by New Zealand and 2-0 by South Africa. In between these two series, India managed to secure two victories against the West Indies. Consequently, India has suffered defeats in 5 out of 7 home Tests.

Pakistan's performance has surpassed that of India

Traditionally viewed as a weaker side compared to Team India across all formats, Pakistan has demonstrated superior performance on home soil over the last 13 months. During this period, Pakistan played 7 Test matches at home, winning 4 and losing only 3.

In a recent series against the same South African team that clean-swept India, Pakistan managed to draw the series 1-1 at home just last month. Pakistan won the first match of the two-Test series, while South Africa claimed victory in the second Test. Both matches were closely contested, in stark contrast to India's one-sided losses against South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir's coaching style has not garnered much admiration

Since taking the helm as coach, the team's performance in Test matches has been subpar. The results on home turf have been particularly disappointing. Gambhir seems to favor all-rounders over specialist players, yet these all-rounders are struggling in both batting and bowling departments. In the two Tests against South Africa, the Indian side featured only three specialist batsmen.

A significant issue for the Indian team is the batsmen's inability to handle both pace and spin bowling. During the South Africa series, India lost a total of 38 wickets in the two Tests, with 13 being claimed by pace bowlers and 25 by spinners. Additionally, Captain Shubman Gill was unable to participate in both innings due to a neck spasm, further weakening the batting order.

