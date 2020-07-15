Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HSG vs LKP in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020
Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC
Dream11 Prediction: Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020
HSG vs LKP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 15.
Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC (HSG vs LKP) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – A Nag
Batsmen – F Mohammed, A Mushtaq, S Khan
Allrounders – M Saleem, A Jain, M Moeez
Bowlers –C Kilari, U Sarwar and B Konka
HSG vs LKP My Dream11 Team
A Nag, F Mohammed, A Mushtaq, S Khan, M Saleem, A Jain, M Moeez, A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel
HSG vs LKP Probable Playing11
Linkoping CC: A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique
Hisingen CC: G Aggarwal, M Saleem, A Nag, S Mathisekeran, J Selvaraj, U Ahmed, A Jain, C Kilari, P Kumar, B Konka and M Dhir
