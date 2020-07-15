Trending#

Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HSG vs LKP in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

HSG vs LKP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC Dream11 Team Player List, HSG Dream11 Team Player List, LKP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC Head to Head.


Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 01:06 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

HSG vs LKP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 15.

 

Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC (HSG vs LKP) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – A Nag

Batsmen – F Mohammed, A Mushtaq, S Khan

Allrounders – M Saleem, A Jain, M Moeez

Bowlers –C Kilari, U Sarwar and B Konka 

HSG vs LKP My Dream11 Team 

A Nag, F Mohammed, A Mushtaq, S Khan, M Saleem, A Jain, M Moeez, A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel

HSG vs LKP Probable Playing11

Linkoping CC: A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

Hisingen CC: G Aggarwal, M Saleem, A Nag, S Mathisekeran, J Selvaraj, U Ahmed, A Jain, C Kilari, P Kumar, B Konka and M Dhir

